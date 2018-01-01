New York Mets

Yoenis Cespedes to undergo season-ending surgery

by: Steve DelVecchio

Yoenis Cespedes returned to the New York Mets' lineup last Friday after missing over two months of action, and things were looking up when he belted a home run and had two hits. As it turns out, those will be the outfielder's last hits of the 2018 season.

