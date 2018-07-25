New York Mets
Yoenis Cespedes' Season Is Over as He Will Undergo Heel Surgery
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus
The second coming of the 2018 version of Yoenis Cespedes lasted just one game. Cespedes, who was placed on the disabled list yesterday with heel problems, is done for the year and will undergo surg…
