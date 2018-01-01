New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Red Sox acquire RHP Eovaldi from Rays
by: Reuters — Yahoo Sports 7m
Nathan Eovaldi was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks. The right-hander went 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 10 starts for the Rays in 2018, striking out 53 batters and.
Tweets
-
RT @ernestdove: Wuilmer Becerra is coming out of the game :(Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Oh man Becerra might have hurt himself diving for a ball for @stluciemets believe hes pointing to his hamstring.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Annnnnnnnnd an error by the second baseman ends David Peterson day here top 6. @stluciemets now down 1-2.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today's game will start at 12:45 p.m.Official Team Account
-
First pitch is now scheduled for 12:45 pm ET.TV / Radio Network
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets