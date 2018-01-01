New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

Red Sox acquire RHP Eovaldi from Rays

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 7m

Nathan Eovaldi was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks. The right-hander went 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 10 starts for the Rays in 2018, striking out 53 batters and.

Tweets