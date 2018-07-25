New York Mets
7/25/18 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
It is fitting that the weather is overcast today for the New York Mets (41-57), whose immediate future looks very cloudy after the team announced this morning that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will u…
RT @ernestdove: Wuilmer Becerra is coming out of the game :(Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ernestdove: Oh man Becerra might have hurt himself diving for a ball for @stluciemets believe hes pointing to his hamstring.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ernestdove: Annnnnnnnnd an error by the second baseman ends David Peterson day here top 6. @stluciemets now down 1-2.Blogger / Podcaster
Today's game will start at 12:45 p.m.Official Team Account
First pitch is now scheduled for 12:45 pm ET.TV / Radio Network
Beat Writer / Columnist
