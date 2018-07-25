New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes out for season

by: Matthew Travis Fansided: Empire Writes Back 5s

If you haven't realized yet, the New York Mets have been pretty horrible this season boasting one of the worst records in the league, and they just got eve...

