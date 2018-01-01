New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes to have surgery on both heels

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 2m

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on both feet to relieve chronic pain in his heels and is likely to need at least eight to months to recover. The Mets announced Wednesday that an MRI and tests on Cespedes showed bone...

