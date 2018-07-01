New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Recap: Mets Finally Get Series Victory in 6-4 Win Over Padres
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 3m
The New York Mets (42-57) defeated the San Diego Padres (42-63) by a score of 6-4 at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon.Jose Bautista and Amed Rosario led the Mets to win in today's game. The M
Tweets
-
#MetsWin ?Official Team Account
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy:… https://t.co/RyX0ulfvC7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
From earlier today: Analyzing the Familia trade vs. the Britton trade: https://t.co/jpGp14R5mxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fireworks are back on August 3rd & 4th! Don’t miss out ? https://t.co/lVATvOnNQeMinors
-
RT @kateefeldman: Quick update on the Mets' ACTIVE bullpen because it came up in Slack: Jacob Rhame hasn't pitched since July 15 Ty B… https://t.co/xhtoxqAEO9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MarcCarig: The whole hating on a Latin player thing because he uses a translator is so **** tired, especially when it comes… https://t.co/c2BMTtwxdcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets