New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets beat Padres to earn first series win since May

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Buoyed by a six-run explosion in the fifth and sixth innings, Corey Oswalt earned his first Major League win and the Mets finally won a series with a 6-4 victory over the Padres on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.

Tweets