New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets’ Oswalt tops hometown Padres 6-4 for 1st big league win

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

NEW YORK (AP) Rookie Corey Oswalt beat his hometown Padres for his first major league win, pitching three-hit ball over five innings as the New York Mets beat San Diego 6-4 Wednesday for their first series win in two months.

Tweets