Mets' Oswalt tops hometown Padres 6-4 for 1st big league win

by: @usatoday USA Today 5m

Rookie Corey Oswalt beat his hometown Padres for his first major league win, pitching three-hit ball over five innings as the New York Mets beat San Diego 6-4 for their first series win in two months

