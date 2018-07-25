New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes Done Until Next June At Earliest
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos 8m
The Mets, who have spent the better part of this lost season hoping Yoenis Cespedes would return from the disabled list, dont have that problem any longer.
Tweets
-
Mets have potential return date for Noah Syndergaard https://t.co/pOVaomynKMTV / Radio Network
-
RT @ernestdove: https://t.co/xSAyfFtjSS Heres my post on todays @stluciemets game started by @Mets top pitching prospect David Pet… https://t.co/4oIq7lgcjbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard could pitch August 1, Callaway says https://t.co/6IhC2UbETmBlogger / Podcaster
-
New episodes of Frasier may return to TV before Yoenis Cespedes plays a game for the Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The team is in a ton of trouble. I thought the case for a rebuild was valid before all of this with Céspedes. Now,…@michaelgbaron What would be a realistic plan for 19 if you were GM?Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: First Hand Look: Mets Pitching Prospect David Peterson, Other Notes https://t.co/1ynBri6bBQ #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets