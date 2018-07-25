New York Mets

The New York Times
Rays 3, Yankees 2: Yankees Leave Florida With No Homers and a Bigger A.L. East Deficit

by: PETER KERASOTIS NY Times 33s

The Yankees failed to hit a homer run in three games against the Tampa Bay Rays, losing two and falling further behind Boston in the A.L. East.

