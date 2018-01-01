New York Mets
Tebow says season-ending surgery a success
by: Buster Olney — ESPN 1m
Tim Tebow had surgery on a broken hand bone, effectively ending his season in the Mets' minor leagues.The former Heisman winner had hit .301 in June and .340 in July. "Time to get back to training," he said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday.
