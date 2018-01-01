New York Mets

New York Excelsior's Saebyeolbe throws out first pitch at Mets game

by: Imad Khan

In advance of the Overwatch League finals between the London Spitfire and Philadelphia Fusion in Brooklyn, NYXL's Park "Saebyeolbe" Jong-ryeol got the royal treatment at a wet Citi Field this afternoon.

