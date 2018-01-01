New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

MLB Mets vs Padres Box score

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 2m

Jul 25 (OPTA) - Box score from New York Mets vs San Diego Padres on WednesdayNY Mets 6, San Diego 4 San Diego ab r h rbi bb so avg Jankowski rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Asuaje 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Myers lf 4 0..

Tweets