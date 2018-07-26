New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ back-end reliever knows opportunity is knocking
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
Jeurys Familia’s trade to the Athletics last weekend left a void the Mets hope their key bullpen addition from the offseason can help fill. Mission accomplished for Anthony Swarzak on Wednesday,
Tweets
-
RT @ScottishMetsFan: @Rob_Z_31 @Metstradamus Completely. The issue with (social) media is that it gets oxygen through response. People t… https://t.co/weopFg8ZFZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @b_dice: @Metstradamus The personal attacks against him are ugly and unwarranted. Lots of people seem to have forgotten what… https://t.co/m9CJ2xaCVcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fsolomon75: @Rob_Z_31 @Metstradamus It’s not worth the argument. I’m not a huge fan of Cespedes but vile? That’s just silly.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is good advice for everyone. (But I can't change anything about anything.)@Metstradamus The thing about social media is that you will find that unfortunately there are a lot of people who a… https://t.co/SHTvdsGNGqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why the Under is a good bet for the Cubs-Diamondbacks game at Wrigley Field https://t.co/1c2BwvxqOdBlogger / Podcaster
-
I need a late night **** session with you guys ...Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets