New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Enjoy The Moment
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
When Yoenis Cespedes was up at Yankee Stadium on Friday, my wife said something very prophetic: “Enjoy the moment”. Noah Syndergaard was pitching, and Cespedes hit a home run on Friday.…
Tweets
-
There's a chance Johnny Manziel's move to Montreal can be profitable for bettors https://t.co/ljx0FdTN7OBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: The A's are 5-0 since Jeurys Familia was traded there from the Mets. That means Familia = 5 WAR player this week.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KSlaboda: @Metstradamus Social media is a strange place. Most people would never say racist things in mixed company IRL (and… https://t.co/nqCtUbFOFrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metslady1: @Metstradamus There are many scary ignorant people who hide their identity and personal demons on social media. I d… https://t.co/ZNJezb6qwKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rangers Scouted Zack Wheeler's Last Start https://t.co/FKlsAaMdO8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ScottishMetsFan: @Rob_Z_31 @Metstradamus Completely. The issue with (social) media is that it gets oxygen through response. People t… https://t.co/weopFg8ZFZBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets