New York Mets

The Mets Police
Metshold

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Pace of Play solution….MORE Travel, here’s why….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 33s

SLACKISH REACTION:  2:18!   Two eighteen!  Even with the rain delay the game was done in under three hours.  Bless you Mickey!   It also goes to show, one again, on getaway days that baseball players magically develop the ability to play quickly.  If I...

Tweets