How Bad Does It Have To Get Before Rob Manfred Does Something About The Mets?
by: David Roth — Deadspin 2m
In peacetime, the MLB Commissioner’s job is hard to see. There is of course the chance that the work is heavy and harrowing, endless stressful executive demands and the sort of hardcore deal-making that would buckle the spines of lesser humans. But there.
Tweets
Making dreams come true! Wilmer Flores hosted kids from @NACKidsCan as part of his #FriendsOfFlores program.Official Team Account
Every day, the #Mets return for Jeurys Familia looks even worse.Kodi Medierios and Wilber Perez will go to #Whitesox in Soria tradeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @trublu24: 50 years ago today, Perry Wallace walked into Vanderbilt’s Kirkland Hall & spoke to the university’s Human Relation… https://t.co/1XsnYBS94tBlogger / Podcaster
RT @adamgfisher: Remember that prospect rankings are a guideline, not the gospel. Take a good look at the player and decide for yourself.Blogger / Podcaster
correcting typo, chisox get former 1st rounder kodi medeiros and rhp wilber Perez for sortaBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @genymets: Report: The #Mets and the #Brewers have discussed a trade revolving around Zack Wheeler, per @jonmorosi. https://t.co/UseLtEuNJCBlogger / Podcaster
