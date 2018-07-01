New York Mets

Mets Merized

Wheeler, Cabrera Most Likely Mets Dealt Before Deadline

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1m

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets expect to make at least two trades by the non-waiver trade deadline. Puma notes the two most likely candidates to be moved are infielder Asd

Tweets