Talkin’ Mets: Familia, Cespedes and Media Outrage
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 2m
Today I discuss Mets return on the Jeurys Familia trade and why it’s not as bad as everyone is making it out to be in light of what the Orioles received for Zach Britton. Listen to my thoughts o
Making dreams come true! Wilmer Flores hosted kids from @NACKidsCan as part of his #FriendsOfFlores program.Official Team Account
Every day, the #Mets return for Jeurys Familia looks even worse.Kodi Medierios and Wilber Perez will go to #Whitesox in Soria tradeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @trublu24: 50 years ago today, Perry Wallace walked into Vanderbilt’s Kirkland Hall & spoke to the university’s Human Relation… https://t.co/1XsnYBS94tBlogger / Podcaster
RT @adamgfisher: Remember that prospect rankings are a guideline, not the gospel. Take a good look at the player and decide for yourself.Blogger / Podcaster
correcting typo, chisox get former 1st rounder kodi medeiros and rhp wilber Perez for sortaBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @genymets: Report: The #Mets and the #Brewers have discussed a trade revolving around Zack Wheeler, per @jonmorosi. https://t.co/UseLtEuNJCBlogger / Podcaster
