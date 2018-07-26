New York Mets

MLB and Facebook to piss everyone off again by hijacking another Mets game August 16

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Guys, stop making the sport unenjoyable to watch.  NOBODY likes this.  NOBODY. MLB has selected the first game of the Mets- Phillies doubleheader game on Thursday, August 16 at 4:05 p.m. as a game to be broadcast exclusively on Facebook Watch… This game..

