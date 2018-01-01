New York Mets
Report: Brewers, Mets discussing Wheeler trade
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 2m
In their quest for starting pitching depth, the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly discussed Zack Wheeler with the New York Mets, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.The 28-year-old right-hander has factored prominently in the rumor mill as the Mets...
