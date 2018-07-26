New York Mets

The Mets Police
Embeddable_f03eb8ab-0361-42cf-b99d-fd07c830965e

Brooklyn Cyclones Irish Night Jerseys 2018

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Once again Irish Night is coming to Brooklyn and… Nice enough.  But I am sad to learn that although Brooklyn Bagels jerseys are on sale, they cost $119.  For a minor league jersey that is insane.  Killing the golden goose.  Not buying it.  The madness of.

Tweets