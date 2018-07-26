New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Gimenez among 4 Mets prospects in Top 100

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

PITTSBURGH -- MLB Pipeline revealed its midseason re-ranking of the overall and club Top Prospects lists, and shortstop Andres Gimenez led a group of four Mets that cracked the Top 100 overall prospects. Gimenez came in at No. 60 overall while remaining..

Tweets