New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets ride Cabrera's big night to 12-6 win over Bucs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Asdrubal Cabrera homered and drove in a season-high four runs as the Mets defeated the Pirates, 12-6, for their third straight win on Thursday night at PNC Park.

Tweets