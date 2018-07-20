New York Mets

Cabrera drives in 4, Mets pummel sloppy Pirates 12-6

by: AP Fox Sports 34s

PITTSBURGH (AP) Asdrubal Cabrera went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs to break out of an extended slump, and the New York Mets pounded the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 12-6 on Thursday night for their first three-game winning streak since mid-June.

