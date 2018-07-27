New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets most likely to trade these two players as deadline nears
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
PITTSBURGH — The Mets are headed toward Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline with the expectation they will make at least two trades from their major league roster. Asdrubal Cabrera and Zack
Tweets
-
Jason Vargas set to return as the #Mets send promising rookie starter back to the minors https://t.co/YrPNA9LYiCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Breaking down the best betting strategy for this surprisingly busy sports weekend https://t.co/m4jPLRq4umBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matt Harvey last start scouts from Boston, Cleveland, LA Dodgers, Phillies, Giants, Cardinals were present (of cour… https://t.co/sIthRfPeMtTV / Radio Personality
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bettors shouldn't be fooled by the Raiders flashy signings https://t.co/HpYlyUxf1dBlogger / Podcaster
-
Is today Happy Has Lobby Day?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets