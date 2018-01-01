New York Mets
Mets ride Cabrera's big night to 12-6 win over Bucs
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 15m
Asdrubal Cabrera homered and drove in a season-high four runs as the Mets defeated the Pirates, 12-6, for their third straight win on Thursday night at PNC Park.
