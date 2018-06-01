New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jason-vargas-2-560x362

Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Extend Winning Streak

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning Mets fans! The New York Mets (43-57) defeated the red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates (53-51) last night by a score of 12-6. While Steven Matz (5-8, 3.79 ERA) gave up four runs and two homers,

Tweets