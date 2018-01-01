New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Friday Open Thread – 7/27/18
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 3m
Jeff McNeil was hitting like a madman in the minors and his long overdue promotion to the struggling big league club finally came. So why is he only pinch hitting while the washed up Jose Reyes and…
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: please don’t bury Cespedes, Thor follows cool people! https://t.co/Lrf7n1BSOHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Try being a Mets fan for the last 27 yearsBeing a Yankees fan these last couple of weeks have literally been a day-to-day emotional rollercoaster.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB and Facebook to piss everyone off again by hijacking another Mets game August 16 https://t.co/dWqkpFVpGH via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brooklyn Cyclones Irish Night Jerseys 2018 https://t.co/Yh6dIv55om via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
No Virginia, the commissioner is not taking the Mets away from the Wilpons https://t.co/MDNX53krnu via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Aaron Judge will miss three weeks with a wrist fracture. If he played for the Mets, they'd be planning a funeral right now #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets