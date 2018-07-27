New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets think they can contend in 2019
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 20m
The New York Mets may not sell anything beyond rental pieces at the deadline. Why? Because they think they can contend in 2019. The idea of the New York Me...
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: please don’t bury Cespedes, Thor follows cool people! https://t.co/Lrf7n1BSOHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Try being a Mets fan for the last 27 yearsBeing a Yankees fan these last couple of weeks have literally been a day-to-day emotional rollercoaster.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB and Facebook to piss everyone off again by hijacking another Mets game August 16 https://t.co/dWqkpFVpGH via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brooklyn Cyclones Irish Night Jerseys 2018 https://t.co/Yh6dIv55om via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
No Virginia, the commissioner is not taking the Mets away from the Wilpons https://t.co/MDNX53krnu via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Aaron Judge will miss three weeks with a wrist fracture. If he played for the Mets, they'd be planning a funeral right now #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets