New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Dominic Smith Homers, On Base Three Times

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

Las Vegas (50-54) 8, Nashville (50-53) 5   Box ScoreKevin Kaczmarski LF: 1-3, BB, K, .353/.416/.445Peter Alonso DH: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K, .205/.327/.475Dominic Smith 1B: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI,

Tweets