New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-1

Perfect example of Gary Cohen’s regression to becoming John Sterling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

It’s easiest for me to do this visually. IT IS HIGH   TO THE TRACK IT S FAR       TO THE WALL IT IS GONE   IT’S OUTTA HERE Both are lazy calls where the announcer is saying the same thing every time and working in some sort of catch phrase for Reasons. ….

Tweets