New York Mets

Deadspin
Yb3reselo5whnzegusmj

Phillies Go Yard Seven Times, Allow Us To Remember Some Guys

by: Barry Petchesky Deadspin 1m

The Phillies scored five runs in their final five innings—one in each frame—to pull away from the Reds for a 9-4 win and extend their lead in the NL East to 2.5 games. The youngest team in baseball appears to be no fluke, or at least, they’re starting to.

Tweets