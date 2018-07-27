New York Mets
Reyes Virus Guy reaches new level of entertaining!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
@NYPost_Mets Mets are only 11 games back of the wild card and Reyes has cost the Mets 23 games already this season getting out in tons of big spots and making guys around him worse. do the math mets would be right in the thick of things if Reyes wasn’t...
RT @jazayerli: This, on Josh Hader, is illuminating. https://t.co/MFMmlid6jwBlogger / Podcaster
This Week in Mets Quotes: Cespedes says he needs season ending surgery, five days later Mets management agrees. https://t.co/lkJMTQEtSTBlogger / Podcaster
He grinds it out and he changed the Mets culture. Also he is from NJ, met Jeter once, and played in the LLWS!@metspolice Who cares if he a hometown boy what matters is Winning & with him on the team your not winning. Frazier… https://t.co/toghtReA3mBlogger / Podcaster
.@AshleyFetters is one of my favorite writers and it was really cool to have her do this week's @30newsletter Q&A w… https://t.co/8SEzE1uRkkBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @DanDotLewis: Jeff McNeil can strike out in his next 16 PA and he'll still have a higher OBP than Jose Reyes has right now.Blogger / Podcaster
Wilmer Flores@SteveGelbs Who’s next player on rain delay theatre going to be? Make it a twitter vote..TV / Radio Personality
