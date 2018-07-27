New York Mets
Mets signing outfielder Austin Jackson
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1m
The Mets have a deal to ink veteran outfielder Austin Jackson, as first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the deal. The 31-year-old Jackson, who was a free agent and will join the big league club, figures to add some..
