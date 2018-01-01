New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10882908

This Week in Mets Quotes: Cespedes says he needs season ending surgery, five days later Mets Management agrees

by: Joe Sokolowski SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m

Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.

Tweets