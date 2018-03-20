New York Mets

Mets Minors
2018danielzamora-e1520222101521

MMN 2018 Midseason Prospects: 40-31 Features Three New Players to System

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 10m

No. 40 Luis Carpio, 2B/SSHt: 5'11" Wt: 190 lb. Level: St. LucieB/T: R/R Age: 7/11/1997 (22) Age Diff: -2.4Acquired: Signed as an International Free Agent from Venezuela (7/11/13)2018

Tweets