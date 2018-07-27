New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cardinals designate Greg Holland for assignment
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
Holland signed a $14 million deal with the Cardinals this past season
Tweets
-
The Brewers might be buying what the Mets are selling #LGM https://t.co/gjYYSotpAmBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets 11 wins this month is the second-most among NL East teams behind the Phillies, who have 14 victories in July.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @E60: That time when @ECUAthletics realized @MikeTrout is going straight to @MLB.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ReyBrutal: Now that Drury is gone, Yankee fans are probably going to start offering Neil Walker for deGrom.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Jason Kendall caught the 5th-most games in MLB history (2025) & ranks 4th among players whose primary position was… https://t.co/AaagJqiEW7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Issue 67 of @30newsletter had 55 #journalismjobs and internships, which might be the most ever in one issue, which… https://t.co/eX8DJrHa8CBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets