New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets sign veteran outfielder Austin Jackson to league-minimum contract, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 27, 2018 1:34 PM Newsday 32s

Jackson has a career .274/.335/.399 slash line. Last year, with Cleveland, he slashed .318/.387/.482, his first year with above-average offense since 2013.

Tweets