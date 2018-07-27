New York Mets

The Mets Police
Todd Frazier leans in on the Todd Frazierness by tweeting about Toms River

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12s

Did you know that Todd Block Frazier is from New Jersey, played in the LLWS and once met Derek Jeter? I think Todd is leaning in on the Todd Frazier Parody that will eventually become an SNL sketch… Toms River all day baby. Best state in the world https:/

