New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets shipping Cabrera to Phillies, sources say
by: Jerry Crasnick — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
The Mets have agreed to trade Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies, sources say.
Tweets
-
#Phillies, #Mets announce swap that sends infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to Philadelphia: https://t.co/ZnTNpDgHXcBlogger / Podcaster
-
She was considered to be one of Great Britain's best hopes for the 2022 Winter Olympics https://t.co/0VrKebXaPhBlogger / Podcaster
-
We have acquired RHP Franklyn Kilomé from Philadelphia in exchange for Asdrúbal Cabrera. We have also signed Austin… https://t.co/WkXjkVy9cXOfficial Team Account
-
The Phillies finally add an infield piece. And the Mets receive a prospect with plenty of potential perhaps in need… https://t.co/vw2a46JpTDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Asdrubal Cabrera has -18 Defensive Runs Saved this season, worst in MLB among 2nd basemen Oh, and while you're her… https://t.co/zOtZbLIBWhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mitch_Rupert: The year Franklyn Kilome was here in Williamsport, I asked to talk to him on media day and he had Jan Hernandez tra… https://t.co/EmgPp4FwvtMinors
- More Mets Tweets