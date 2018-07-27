New York Mets
Mets trade Cabrera for Phils prospect Kilome
PITTSBURGH -- The Mets traded veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies on Friday for Double-A right-hander Franklyn Kilome. Kilome has made 19 starts for Reading in 2018, recording 83 strikeouts to counter 51 walks while accumulating a 4.24 ERA.
