New York Mets

Mets Merized
851e97a6-72cb-45c2-ad7a-cfb46ac949a6-560x391

Asdrubal Cabrera Officially Dealt To Phillies for Franklyn Kilome

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 25s

The New York Mets have announced they traded veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to the Philadelphia Phillies for right-handed pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome.MLB Pipeline updated their Top 3

Tweets