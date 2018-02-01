New York Mets

Double G Sports
Metscastlogo2018

The MetsCast, Episode 12: The Trade Deadline Is Here (Audio)

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 8m

Co-hosts Nick Durst and John Brown discussed: – Was the return in the Jeurys Familia deal enough? – Why didn’t Yoenis Cespedes get surgey two months ago? – What can the Mets get for Zack Wheeler? – *Where will Asdrubal Cabrera be traded?* – Will anyone...

Tweets