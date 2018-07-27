New York Mets

The New York Times
Mets Trade Asdrubal Cabrera to Phillies for Pitching Prospect

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 3m

The Mets continued reshaping their roster on Friday, sending infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to first-place Philadelphia for Class AA pitcher Franklyn Kilomé.

