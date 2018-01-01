New York Mets
OK, where will Asdrubal Cabrera play and what's next before the trade deadline for Phillies?
by: NBC Sports Philadelphia — Yahoo Sports 2m
The Phillies landed their coveted bat by acquiring Asdrubal Cabrera, but where will the infielder play and is that the club's final move? By Jim Salisbury
Extremely saddened to hear that @PoppiKramer passed away today. A great comedian and a loyal Mets fan. She will be missed.Blogger / Podcaster
MLB and Facebook to piss everyone off again by hijacking another Mets game August 16 https://t.co/KtraOaMrBkBlogger / Podcaster
Inside Baseball notes: a million gazillion notes on all 30 teams https://t.co/Fbss1qtp3wBeat Writer / Columnist
And they now have four top 100 prospects: https://t.co/pxxn4HBx8KBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets also signed Austin Jackson: https://t.co/hw7HF2CfARBeat Writer / Columnist
Earlier in the day, the Mets traded Cabrera and did well getting an intriguing pitching prospect: https://t.co/pz816f1czpBeat Writer / Columnist
