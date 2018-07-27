New York Mets

USA Today
Freese 5 RBIs, single in 9th lifts Pirates over Mets 5-4

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

David Freese hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets on Friday

