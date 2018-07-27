New York Mets

Freese 5 RBIs, single in 9th lifts Pirates over Mets 5-4 (Jul 27, 2018)

PITTSBURGH (AP) David Freese drove in five runs, including an RBI single in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the New York Mets 5-4 on Friday.

